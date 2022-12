Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman walks amid snowfall near the Seoul city hall in Seoul South Korea, 15 December 2022.

Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) is forecasting heavy snow to hit the capital and central regions with the temperature in Seoul reaching minus 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Via EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

