A person rides a bicycle during a snowfall in Driebergen, the Netherlands, on Friday.

The Netherlands’ meteorological service, the KNMI, said a snow cover of five to eight centimeters could form locally in Utrecht, Gelderland, North Brabant and Limburg and issued a code yellow and orange weather warnings for most of the country for snowfall and slippery conditions.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JEROEN JUMELET

