Reading Time: < 1 minute

A snow-covered street after the first snow that fell abundantly in Turin, Italy.

Large parts of Italy are currently being hit by a storm that brought cold temperatures particularly in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria and Veneto. The storm will also activate intense southerly winds which will worsen conditions over Sardinia, Tuscany, Lazio and Campania too.

The wave of wintry weather won’t just hit on Wednesday, but will sweep the country all week.

Photo:EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO