EU mission visits Venezuela in run-up to parliamentary vote The European Union has sent a mission to Venezuela in the run-up to parliamentary election schedule...

Photo Story: Merce Virgin patron saint festival in Barcelona People take part in the 'Toc de Merce' dance to start the Merce Virgin patron saint festival in Bar...

New York stays ahead of London in top financial centres survey New York retained the top spot in a survey of global financial centres on Friday, with London stren...

Photo Story: Snowfall in Victoria, Australia Residents sled in the snow near Greendale, Victoria, Australia, 25 September 2020. A cold front fro...

Poland mulls restrictions amid record daily rises in COVID-19 cases Poland is considering reimposing some restrictions as it expects high daily numbers in new coronavi...

Top U.S. Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows election doubts U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans on Thursday repudiated Presid...

Russia’s new coronavirus cases hit highest since June 23 Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 23 on Friday as offi...

Photo Story: Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises in Ukraine CV-22 tilt-rotor US aircrafts which take part in the multinational drills Rapid Trident - 2020 fly ...

Italy pledges to strengthen national security in 5G networks Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his most senior ministers agreed on Thursday to take stro...

UPDATED: Knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris, suspect arrested Reports from Paris, France are indicating that at least four persons were injured in knife attack ...

Spanish government recommends to lock down all Madrid area The Spanish government has recommended locking down all of the city of Madrid again to curb the spr...

India’s coronavirus infections surge to 5.82 million India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.82 million after it recorded 86,052 new infections in th...

Photo Story: Alan Kurdi rescue ship docks in Sardinia The ship Alan Kurdi with 125 rescued migrants on board arrives at the industrial port of Olbia, Sar...

World’s youth rallies against climate change United under Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, young people rallied across the world on Friday to de...

Tesco blocks bulk-buying of key items in the UK after new COVID curbs Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco introduced limits to prevent customers bulk-buying key products...

EU/UK trade deal will fail if divorce treaty threatened, Ireland says Any final trade deal between the European Union and Britain will only be ratified if EU member stat...

Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie is pregnant Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is pregnant and expecting to give bir...

Rio cancels Carnival for first time in a century As the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide looked set to pass a million within days, Rio de Jane...

France rejects UK ‘intimidation’ on post-Brexit deal France has dismissed this week's dire British warnings about post-Brexit transport delays across th...