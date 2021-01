Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man rides a bicycle at the Camlica hill on a snowy day during the lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkey imposed curfews on weekdays after 9pm and full weekend lockdowns with the exception of tourists to combat the spread of coronavirus, after a recent spike in Covid-19 infections and related deaths.

Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge is seen on a snowy day during the lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

People take picture at the Camlica hill on a snowy day during the lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A man takes picture with Suleymaniye Mosque in the background on a snowy day during the lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN/TOLGA BOZOGLU/SEDAT SUNA

Like this: Like Loading...