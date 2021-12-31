Photo Story: Snowy weather in Chisinau, Moldova 31st December 202131st December 20211 Min Read HomePhoto StoryPhoto Story: Snowy weather in Chisinau, Moldova Reading Time: < 1 minute Cars are covered by snow was pictured in downtown Chisinau, Moldova. Via EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Moldova Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo story: New Year celebrations in Sydney Cde31st December 2021 A view of the fireworks over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 31 December 2021. Fi... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde30th December 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde29th December 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Glebokie Lake, Szczecin, Poland Cde28th December 2021 Winter swimmers referring to themselves as 'walruses' take a swim in the Glebokie lake in Szczecin, Poland, 26 December 2021. Photo - EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch￼ Cde27th December 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... Photo Story: China prepares for the Year of the Tiger Cde27th December 2021 A security guard stands near many tiger decorations in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 27 December 2021. Chinese lunar new year also be called 'Spring Festival', will fa... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde26th December 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... Photo Story: Christmas in Bangkok, Thailand Cde26th December 2021 A young girl looks at a statue of baby Jesus at a nativity scene following a Christmas day mass at a church in Bangkok, Thailand. Although Thailand is a Buddhist coun... EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Harbin, China Cde26th December 2021 An aerial view taken with a drone shows the venue of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. Via EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEV...