Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a mass in Rieti in memory of the victims of the earthquake in Amatrice, Italy, 24 August 2020.

Amatrice, a town and comune in northern Lazio Region, was hit by a major earthquake in August 2016.

Official figures of the Protezione Civile report that the earthquake caused the death of 297 people: 234 in Amatrice, 11 in Accumoli and 49 in Arquata del Tronto.

A mass in Rieti in memory of the victims of the earthquake in Amatrice, Italy, 24 August 2020. Amatrice, a town and comune in northern Lazio Region, was hit by a major earthquake in August 2016.

General view of a mass in Rieti in memory of the victims of the earthquake in Amatrice, Italy, 24 August 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI↑

Like this: Like Loading...