Sotheby’s art handlers with the painting ‘Man of Sorrows’ by Sandro Botticelli as part of a preview of the Masters Week auctions at Sotheby’s auction house in New York, New York, USA.

The painting will be sold during an auction on 27 January 2022 and is expected to go for over 40 million USD (about 35 million EUR).

Via EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE