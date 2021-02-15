Photo Story: South Africa Hennops river ‘Polly Island’ clean up

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Volunteers wear protective equipment and masks on a floating island of trash in the middle of a river as they help to clean up the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2021.

The floating island is called ‘Polly Island’ as it is made up almost entirely of floating polystyrene. The river clean-up is part of the ongoing work by NPO Hennops Revival which cleans the area at the Hennops River of trash. Once the trash is removed from the river parts of it are recycled while those parts of it that are not recyclable are taken to the dump.

EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

