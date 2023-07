Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the Motherland Monument as the Soviet Union in Kyiv, Ukraine as the coat of arms was removed on Sunday.

The Ukrainian coat of arms will replace the old Soviet one on the Motherland Monument by Independence Day, which Ukraine will mark on 24 August.

Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

