The material seized during an operation carried out by Spain’ National Police and Portugal’s Judicial Police sits on a table during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, 13 April 2023.

The operation dismantled one of the largest laboratories in Europe for the processing of cocaine base paste, located in Pontevedra, with the capacity to produce 200 kilos per day.

Via EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

