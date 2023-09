Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain’s emeritus Queen Sofia (C) helps to clean a beach as part of the Libera project against garbage in the nature promoted by the SEO bird organization, in San Javier town, Murcia region, south-eastern Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen

