A view of Spain’s first prototype of floating offshore wind turbine connected to the grid, named DemoSATH and created by Saitec, during the official commissioning at the BIMEP experimental field in Armintza, Basque Country, northern Spain, 18 September 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

