Mi-24 military helicopters fly during a special exercise of the Hungarian military to increase reactive and combat capabilities at the army’s Bakony Combat Training Centre near Ujdorogd, western Hungary.

In early summer a higher degree of military alertness was ordered in Hungary to respond to increased security risks in connection with the protracted war in neighbouring Ukraine and the growing pressure of illegal migration at the country’s southern borders.

