Israel President Isaac Herzog (L) and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (R) hold a joint a press briefing prior to a special plenary session of the European Parliament to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Brussels, Belgium, 26 January 2023.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day falls on 27 January.

Photo: EP

