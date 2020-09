Reading Time: < 1 minute

People watch a light show ‘Peaceful sky-drone show’ dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the center of St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday evening 03 September 2020.

Around 2000 glowing drones show figures reaching 600 meters in their size.

Via EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

