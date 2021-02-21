Photo Story: Spectacular night-time eruption on the Etna

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A lava stream runs down the slopes as Mount Etna volcano erupts, as seen from Milo, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, 21 February 2021.

This volcanic activity, generated lava jets 800-1,000 meters high. The lava flows continued to advance slowly, the fronts of the longest ‘arm’ are in the desert Valle del Bove, about 3.5-4 kilometres away from the mouth and at an altitude between 1,700 and 1,800 meters above sea level. The south-westward lava flow traveled only a few hundred meters.

A handout satellite photo dated 18 February 2021 by European Space Agency, ESA, showing Italy’s Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupting twice in less than 48 hours, spewing a fountain of lava and ash into the sky. This image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, and has been processed using the mission’s shortwave-infrared band to show the lava flow in bright red. EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY HANDOUT

Via EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino

