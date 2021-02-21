Photo Story: Spectacular night-time eruption on the Etna

A lava stream runs down the slopes as Mount Etna volcano erupts, as seen from Milo, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, 21 February 2021.
This volcanic activity, generated lava jets 800-1,000 meters high. The lava flows continued to advance slowly, the fronts of the longest ‘arm’ are in the desert Valle del Bove, about 3.5-4 kilometres away from the mouth and at an altitude between 1,700 and 1,800 meters above sea level. The south-westward lava flow traveled only a few hundred meters.
Via EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino