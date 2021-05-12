Sporting fans cheer as their team arrives at Alvalade Stadium prior the the First League Football match of Sporting against Boavista in Lisbon, Portugal, 11 May 2021. If Sporting wins the match they will conquer the First League trophy of the season 2020/2021, a trophy the team has been chasing since the season 2001/2002.
Photo Story – Sporting fans cheer at First League Football match in Portugal
