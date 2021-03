Photo Story: Spring in Sicily A general view of the village of Gangi, Sicily, Italy, on the eve of the first day of spring with s...

5 civilians killed as rockets hit hospital in Syria’s Aleppo At least five civilians were killed after a shelling by Syrian government forces hit a hospital in ...

Saudi Aramco reports 44.4% drop in profit for 2020 Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco is betting on an Asian-led rebound in energy demand this year ...

Over 10 million displaced by climate disasters in six months About 10.3 million people were displaced by climate change-induced events such as flooding and drou...

Philippines to expand coronavirus curbs to include provinces near capital The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 restrictions to include four provinces surrounding...

Flurry of seismic activity around Etna in Sicily A seismic swarm of at least 16 tremors, with a magnitude between 1.1 and 2.8, was recorded on E...

Germany considers compulsory quarantines for people returning from abroad Germany is considering making all people returning from abroad face quarantine and compulsory C...

Too early for Britons to book summer holidays abroad, minister says It would be premature for Britons to book summer holidays overseas as Britain must avoid a situ...

China reaches 74.96 million COVID-19 vaccinations China had administered 74.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, health commissi...