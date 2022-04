Reading Time: < 1 minute

Relatives of victims and survivors of the 2019 Easter Sunday attack light candles during the third anniversary commemoration in front of the president’s secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 17 April 2022.

The series of suicide attacks on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019, targeted three churches and three hotels and killed 267 people, including 45 foreigners while injuring over 500 people.

Via EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE