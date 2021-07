India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on S...

Photo Story: St. Dominic’s Fair in Gdansk, Poland People in costume perform during St. Dominic's Fair in Gdansk, northern Poland. Around 650 ...

UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades-report The British government will be exposed to financial risks from its 372 billion pound pand...

Belgium hit with renewed flooding amid heavy rain Belgium witnessed a new round of flooding on Saturday, as the country grappled with the im...

Australians may face longer lockdown after mass protests Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase in locally acquired COVID-...

Heavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of ...

Russia reports nearly 24,000 new COVID cases, Moscow may have passed peak Russia on Saturday reported nearly 24,000 new COVID-19 cases and a repeat all-time high in the ...

Tunisia reports a daily record of 317 COVID-19 deaths Tunisia recorded 317 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the ...

EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Meteora, Greece The Monastery of Roussanou is seen during a sunset in Meteora, Thessaly, Greece. The Meteora is a u...