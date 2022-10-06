Photo Story: Street art in solidarity with Mahsa Amini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A mural created by the street artist AleXsandro Palombo shows Marge Simpson, a character in the animated sitcom ‘The Simpsons,’ cutting her iconic hair in solidarity with Mahsa Amini and in protest against the Iranian regime, in Milan, Italy.

The mural was displayed in front of the Iranian consulate in Milan.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September 2022 by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

