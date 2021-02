Reading Time: < 1 minute

Students gather to protest against isolation and precariousness at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Brussels, Belgium, on 22 February 2021. The students are asking, among other things, for the reopening of audiences, the resumption of extra-curricular activities, the resumption of sport, free psychological support, or a COVID-19 grant.

EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

