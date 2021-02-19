Photo Story: Students protest in San Jose against the Public Employment bill, Costa Rica

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Students from different public universities protest against the draft Public Employment Framework Law, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 18 February 2021. Academic groups oppose the bill that is being studied in the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly (Parliament) and that they believe attacks the autonomy of state universities. In particular, they argue that if approved, the law would affect their administrative autonomy and organizational independence, since the ability to establish self-government standards, such as labor and wages, is altered.

EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

