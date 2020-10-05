Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Israel, Photo Story

Photo Story: Sukkot holiday during a lockdown in Jerusalem

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An orthodox Jew covers his heads with a prayer shawl and holds the ‘four species’ while reciting the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at the separation partitions at the Prayer Plaza in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, 05 October 2020.

The Sukkot feast begins on 02 October at sunset and ends on 09 October it commemorates the exodus of Jews from Egypt some 3,200 years ago. Israel is on a full three-week lockdown during the Jewish holidays to stem a new spike of Covid-19 coronavirus cases.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
