Photo Story: Sukkot holiday during a lockdown in Jerusalem

An orthodox Jew covers his heads with a prayer shawl and holds the ‘four species’ while reciting the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at the separation partitions at the Prayer Plaza in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, 05 October 2020.

The Sukkot feast begins on 02 October at sunset and ends on 09 October it commemorates the exodus of Jews from Egypt some 3,200 years ago. Israel is on a full three-week lockdown during the Jewish holidays to stem a new spike of Covid-19 coronavirus cases.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

