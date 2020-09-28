Photo Story: ‘Summer Exhibition’ at the Royal Academy of Arts in London

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
A masked staff member poses with ‘Head II’ by artist Tim Shaw during a photocall for the 252nd Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 28 September 2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in the history, the Summer Exhibition will take place in the autumn.
Over 1000 works in a range of media, by emerging and established artists, feature in the exhibition. Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, runs from 06 October 2020 to 03 January 2021.