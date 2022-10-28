Photo Story: Supporters of the Shor political party protest in Chisinau

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police officers remove tents from the street after a clash with supporters of the Shor political party, who were trying to install tents to block the main street in front of the General Prosecutor’s building during a protest in Chisinau, Moldova, 28 October 2022.

Protesters in Chisinau continue to protest against the government and president Sandu asking for their demission and accusing them of incompetence and being responsible for an inefficient economy, inflation and a rapid increase of prices.

Via EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first