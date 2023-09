Reading Time: < 1 minute

(L-R) Princess Madeleine, Mr. Chris O’Neill, Queen Silvia, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and Crown Princess Victoria stand on a balcony as they watch a changing of the guard in the outer courtyard of Stockholm Palace, in Stockholm, Sweden, 15 September 2023.

Sweden and Nordic countries’ guests celebrated the Swedish monarch’s 50 years accession to the throne anniversary.

Via EPA-EFE/Claudio Bresciani

