Photo Story – Taliban replaced Women Affairs Ministry with Ministry of Vice and Virtue

EPA – An Afghan woman passes by the building of former Ministry of Women Affairs which is now replaced with the conservative Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which will oversee the implementation of hardline Islamic rules in the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 September 2021. Taliban officials removed the sign from the former government department that oversaw women’s rights and replaced it with one that read: ‘The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.’ The move was harshly criticized by women activists. The Taliban are bringing back the Vice and Virtue Ministry 20 years after it was previously abolished when their former regime was toppled by the 2001 United States invasion.

EPA-EFE/STRINGER