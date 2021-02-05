Photo Story: Teachers and students join nationwide strike after military coup, Myanmar

Students of Dagon University flash the three-finger salute as a sign of defiance during a civil disobedience campaign against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 February 2021. Teachers and students joined a nationwide strike as part of a civil disobedience campaign started by medical workers protesting against the recent military coup. Aung San Suu Kyi and other top political leaders were detained in a military coup on 01 February amid allegations of voter fraud in the November 2020 elections.
EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO