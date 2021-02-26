Photo Story: Tension and uncertainty in Ecuador due to the prison crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Relatives of inmates mourn as they ask the authorities for information about their loved ones, at the Center for the Deprivation of Liberty Zonal 8 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 25 February 2021. The situation led to struggles between relatives and the police when the latter urged them to leave the prison entrance. Ecuador is going through its third consecutive day with maximum tension in different penitentiaries, while the uncertainty of relatives of the prisoners does not diminish given the prison crisis that has left a wave of bloody riots. At least 79 people died in the prison riots.

EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...