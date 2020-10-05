Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Thailand

Photo Story: Thailand gearing up for the re-opening of the country to foreigners

A Thai worker paints to renovate a Ramayana Giant Guardian statue at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 05 October 2020.

Thailand is gearing up for the re-opening of the country’s borders to foreign visitors, who will need to stay for 14 days in alternative state quarantine as part of disease control restrictions, aimed to boost the tourism industry after months of near stasis due to the COVID-19 disease and coronavirus pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
