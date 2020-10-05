Photo Story: Thailand gearing up for the re-opening of the country to foreigners

A Thai worker paints to renovate a Ramayana Giant Guardian statue at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 05 October 2020.
Thailand is gearing up for the re-opening of the country’s borders to foreign visitors, who will need to stay for 14 days in alternative state quarantine as part of disease control restrictions, aimed to boost the tourism industry after months of near stasis due to the COVID-19 disease and coronavirus pandemic.
Via EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT