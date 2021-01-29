Photo Story: Thaipusam Hindu Festival in Sri Lanka

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sri Lankan ethnic Tamil Hindus perform religious rites on Thaipoosam day at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 January 2021.

Thaipusam is a conjoined Tamil word Thai, a Hindu month (January-February), and Poosam, the name of a star. Considered an auspicious day, it marks and celebrates the victory of Lord Murugan, who is the Hindu God of combat. It is celebrated in Tamil populated areas in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, etc.

Commonly, devotees carry varied types of kavadi or burdens as a form of devotion. From carrying a pot of milk to piercing the tongue, cheeks or skin are elaborated forms of the kavadi ritual. Hindus make up 12.6 percent of Sri Lanka’s population according to the 2019 census of the population in Sri Lanka.

EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

