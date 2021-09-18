A couple take selfies in the ‘Instant Noodles History Cube’ at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, 15 September 2021 (issued 18 September 2021). Nissin Foods Holdings Co. marks the 50th anniversary of the Cup Noodles launch on 18 September 1971. Half a century ago, the Japanese inventor and businessman Momofuku Ando created an instant dish that could be eaten in its own container by only adding hot water, a product that revolutionised the food industry and of which over 50 billion units has already been sold worldwide.
Photo Story – The 50th anniversary of the Cup Noodles launch, in Yokohama
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
-
Photo Story – Taliban replaced Women Affairs Ministry with Ministry of Vice and VirtueCDE News18th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Ayotzinapa Student Bus crashes in the Municipality of TixtlaCDE News18th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Worldwide Rally for Freedom in MelbourneCDE News18th September 2021
-
Photo Story – The annual honey market at the Kolomenskoye Estate Museum in MoscowCDE News18th September 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News17th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Daily life in Kabul’s crisis￼CDE News17th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Fashion and Design Exhibition Maison Amsterdam in New Church￼CDE News17th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Human rights group protest in front of the Reichstag building￼CDE News17th September 2021
-
Photo Story: The Swell Sculpture Festival at Currumbin BeachCDE News17th September 2021