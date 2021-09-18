Photo Story – The 50th anniversary of the Cup Noodles launch, in Yokohama

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A couple take selfies in the ‘Instant Noodles History Cube’ at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, 15 September 2021 (issued 18 September 2021). Nissin Foods Holdings Co. marks the 50th anniversary of the Cup Noodles launch on 18 September 1971. Half a century ago, the Japanese inventor and businessman Momofuku Ando created an instant dish that could be eaten in its own container by only adding hot water, a product that revolutionised the food industry and of which over 50 billion units has already been sold worldwide.

EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON