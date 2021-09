Turkish President Erdogan says to meet Greek PM in New York Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he would meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriako...

New Zealand sees small increase in daily COVID-19 cases over weekend New Zealand reported 24 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 20 on Saturda...

UPDATED: India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases India on Sunday reported 30,773 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tot...

Britain faces shortages of frozen food and meat as CO2 supplies hit by gas price spike Britain faces shortages of frozen meals and even Christmas turkey due to a sudden shortage of c...

Photo Story: The 60th Anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori, Italy’s Aerobatic Team The overflight of the Frecce Tricolori, with acrobatics and figures, as it concludes the intern...

Libya ready to host a million workers from Egypt The Libyan Minister of Labor, Ali Al-Abed, said Libya is ready to host one million workers from...

Australia reports 1,607 COVID-19 cases as states learn to live with virus Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as states and territories gradually sh...

Australia’s PM Morrison says understands France’s disappointment over submarine deal Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he understood France's disappointment over...

World leaders return to U.N. with focus on pandemic, climate World leaders are returning to the United Nations in New York this week with a focus on boostin...