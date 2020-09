European bishops demand Belarus allow return of Catholic leader Roman Catholic bishops urged Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko to let its most senior cleric co...

British transport minister says “absolutely confident” UK will keep supply chains moving after Brexit Britain is "absolutely confident" it will keep supply chains moving regardless of the outcome of ne...

Photo Story: The 6th International Army Games 2020 in Russia Photo from the 6th International Army Games 2020 in the town of Murom, Russia, 02 September 2020. ...

UK’s Costa Coffee may cut 1,650 jobs as virus-hit forces restructuring Costa Coffee, a unit of Coca-Cola Co , said on Thursday a plan to deal with the hit to its UK store...

India coronavirus infections near 4 million India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, hea...

Australia’s coronavirus death toll surges An Australian state reported a record 59 deaths on Friday, the highest ever daily total for the cou...

Twelve mainland French schools closed due to coronavirus COVID-19 has forced 12 schools in mainland France to close, but the rest of the almost 60,000 opene...

Quarantine ‘confusion’ in the UK with different rules for England, Wales and Scotland Travellers to the United Kingdom faced what the transport minister said was confusion on Friday as ...

Italy’s Berlusconi has early stage double pneumonia Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus...

Brazil’s coronavirus cases pass the four million mark Brazil has recorded more than 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 43,773 new cases and 8...

Lithuania wants EU leaders to discuss Navalny poisoning at next summit Lithuania will ask European Union leaders to discuss the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny...

New Zealand to retain current restrictions, reports first death in 3 months New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday retained the restrictions put in place to bea...

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives The Times of Malta says that the arts and culture sector are facing great challenges due to the Cor...

Italy reports 10 more dead from coronavirus and 1,397 new cases, Berlusconi hospitalised The latest coronavirus daily tally in Italy is 10 dead and 1,397 new cases, the health ministry sai...

Costa Cruises prepares to set sail this weekend Carnival Corp's Italian brand Costa Cruises said two of its ships would resume sailing this weekend...

U.S. troops to start extended exercises in Lithuania amid tensions over Belarus U.S. troops and tanks will arrive in Lithuania on Friday for a two-month deployment near the Belaru...

France closes two classes in Paris after child tests positive for Covid-19 Two classes were closed in France in the capital Paris after positive cases at Covid-19. On Monday ...

Bulgarian ruling party vows to stay in power after violent protests Bulgaria’s coalition government will not bend to pressure and resign after one of the largest anti-...

70 migrants rescued at sea by a patrol boat in Lampedusa A boat with the 70 migrants recovered at sea by a patrol boat of the harbour master's office heads ...