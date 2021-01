Reading Time: < 1 minute

A member of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects a piece of the engine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters of Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021.

Contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. The plane crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast.

EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

