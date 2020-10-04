Photo story: The aftermath of the fatal storms that struck Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from Cuneo in Italy after record rainfall that caused heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes. Two people died and nine people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries.

Severe damage was caused in the center of Limone Piemonte which was isolated when the Vermenagna river flooded the village with waters up to 1.5 meters high.

A view on damage after heavy rains in Cuneo, Italy. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO

An underground parking was flooded, and even the local Fire Department almost ended up in a hole washed into the asphalt by the waters. Electricity blackouts have been reported and dozens of cars were submerged.

A view on damage after heavy rains in Cuneo, Italy. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO

A three-storey building under renovation collapsed next to the swollen watercourse.

People clear mud from a street in Cuneo, Italy. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO

A view on a damaged street near Cuneo, Italy. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO

Via EPA-EFE

