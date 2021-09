Reading Time: < 1 minute

A general view of the Zocalo Square during the ceremony for the 211th anniversary of the ‘Cry of Independence’ (El Grito) in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 September 2021, marking the start of Independence Day celebrations.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador re-enacted the ‘Cry of Independence’ (El Grito) for the second consecutive year without the presence of citizens in the Zocalo in central Mexico City due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Via nEPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ