An elderly woman wearing a protective mask looks at the flowers during the annual festival Colours of Autumn in the Botanical Garden of Moscow State University in Moscow.

More than 50 new and rare varieties of chrysanthemums and the largest pumpkins in Russia are presented at the festival.

The exposition will be constantly changing and updated until the end of the festival.

Visitors look at the giant pumpkins weighing more than 400 kilograms each during the annual festival Colors of Autumn in the Botanical Garden of Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia.

A woman looks at the flowers during the annual festival Colors of Autumn in the Botanical Garden of Moscow State University in Moscow.

Visitors look at the flowers during the annual festival Colors of Autumn in the Botanical Garden of Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia.

Via EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

