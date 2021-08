Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anti-government protesters react after police fired tear gas during a march to the prime minister’s house, at Din Daeng Junction in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 August 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators took part in a protest against government to press their demands for resignation of the Thai prime minister, under the declaration of an emergency situation to control the disease amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

VIA EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK