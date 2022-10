Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrives at the Arraiolos Group meeting in Valletta, Malta, 06 October 2022.

The Arraiolos Group first met in 2003 in the town of Arraiolos in Portugal.

Presidents of 13 countries attend this meeting: Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and for the first time they will be joined by the President of Slovakia.

Via EPA-EFE/MATEUSZ MAREK

