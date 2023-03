Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman takes a selfie in front of Ethiopian-American artist Awol Erizku’s art piece ‘Gravity’ in Hong Kong, China.

The 10-meter tall installation inspired by the funerary mask of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun is part of Art Basel Hong Kong’s Encounters.

Via EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

