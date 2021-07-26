Photo Story – The cloudiest forest in Central America is a powerful carbon store

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo made available by made available by the Smithsonian of Panama of the cloud forests of the Fortuna Hydrological Reserve that are home to almost as many tree species as the entire United States. Fortuna, located in western Panama, is the cloudiest forest in Central America and stores three times more carbon than previously thought, said the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, highlighting its great potential to counteract global warming.

VIA EPA-EFE/Steven R. Paton