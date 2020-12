Reading Time: < 1 minute

In the main photo a Kashmiri boy looks at icicles created by water from a leaking supply pipe in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The cold wave continued to sweep the region and the night temperature remained below freezing point at most places.

Kashmiri man and boy walk past icicles created by water from a leaking supply pipe in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Icicles are created by water from a leaking supply pipe in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district, India Kashmir.

Icicles hang from a tree in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district some 60 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of India Kashmir.

Kashmiri boys walk past icicles in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Via EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Like this: Like Loading...