Photo Story: The Corpus Christi Procession of the Sorbs in Crostwitz, Germany

Sorbian girls, wearing traditional costumes, use holy bibles to cover from rain during a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, 16 June 2022.

The Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ is one of the most important holidays in the Catholic Church.

The Sorbs are descendants of Slavic tribes who lived north of the Carpathian Mountains in Central and Eastern Europe. Around 1,500 years ago, some of these tribes migrated to Lusatia, a historical region sometimes called Sorbia that straddled eastern Germany, western Poland and the northern tip of the Czech Republic.

Via EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER