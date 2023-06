Reading Time: < 1 minute

Participants on boats cross the lake during the annual Corpus Christi procession on Lake Staffelsee near Seehausen, Germany, 08 June 2023.

Since 1935 the religious feast is celebrated with one of Germany’s few lake processions by the local St. Michael’s parish.

Via EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

