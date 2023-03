Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boats abandoned on the shores of the Serre-Poncon lake at low water, the waters of the lake have dropped sharply due to a drought affecting the southern regions of France, in Savines-le-Lac, France.

French President Macron on Friday visited Savines to announce a national water management plan days after a violent demonstration by opponents of a proposed water reserve for agricultural irrigation.

Via EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first