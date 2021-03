Reading Time: < 1 minute

A horseman (not seen) guides horse Halhola Al Hawajer during the first day of the 16th edition of Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A horseman guides horse AJ Bdoor from the UAE during the first day of the 16th edition of Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A horseman guides horse Al Ooha from the UAE during the first day of the 16th edition of Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

