Protesters wearing red shirts and holding red umbrellas form a message reading: ‘HELP’ during a demonstration that was held on Tuesday in Malieveld, in The Hague, The Netherlands.

With its campaign the Event Platform organization wants to draw attention to the problems in the event industry caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Via EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

